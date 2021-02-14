Got some Talent? Here's How to Obtain 10-Year Visa to Thrive in Abu Dhabi

As part of its effort to encourage talents, professionals, students, and investors, to settle down in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the emirate launched ‘Thrive in Abu Dhabi’ campaign highlighting long-term visas and paths to citizenship that are available for expats who are working, creating, studying, or investing in priority sectors such as healthcare, real estate, culture, and research and development (R&D).

Abu Dhabi encourages those working in creative industries to be part of the emirate’s thriving cultural scene by applying for a creative visa today. The long-term visas nurture diverse talent #InAbuDhabi, from architecture to gaming and publishing. pic.twitter.com/rjAjeMx0Iq — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 11, 2021

Building on the city’s five-year Culture Sector Strategy which was unveiled in November 2019, the campaign aims to preserve Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage, increase awareness and engagement with cultural arts; stimulate creativity, promote and enhance Abu Dhabi’s culture sector, and eventually contribute to the emirate’s economic growth and diversification.

Investors are eligible for a 10-year-visa and are classified into two types: Investor visa, for those who invest in non-real estate projects and companies in Abu Dhabi, and Real Estate Investor visa – for the ones who invest in real estate in Abu Dhabi, as long as they fulfill the announced criteria. On the other hand, entrepreneurs are eligible for a 5-year visa if they have an existing project with a capital of a minimum AED 500,000, or have the approval of an accredited business incubator in Abu Dhabi. The city also offers a 10-year-visa for talented doctors, scientists, creatives, innovators, executive directors, educators, athletes, engineers, and Ph.D. holders.

Those interested can learn more about the eligibility, criteria, and requirements of Abu Dhabi’s Golden Visa here.