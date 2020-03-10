HBO to Turn PlayStation Survival Game 'The Last of Us' into TV Series

The studio and game developer Naughty Dog revealed HBO plans to turn its popular PlayStation game, "The Last of Us", into a television series.

According to the German news agency, the adaptation is being led by Craig Mazin, creator of HBO series Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the game.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium and ‘The Last of Us’ is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years," Mazin said in a press release.

The CNET website reported that the TV series will cover the events of the original game.

Released in 2013, The Last of Us is a survival horror game with players following the adventure of Joel and Ellie in the post-apocalyptic US. Naughty Dog took a different approach to the apocalypse by getting rid of zombies and, instead, using a mutant Cordyceps fungus as the source of the country's downfall.

The result was infected humans becoming violent hosts to the fungus, with the non-infected banding together to survive. As the case with many post-apocalyptic stories, sometimes it's other humans who are the real monsters.

Joel is a middle-aged man who lost his family when the infection began 20 years before the events of the game. He has since become a smuggler and has been given the task of chaperoning 14-year-old Ellie to the base of a rebel group called the Fireflies. Things don't go according to plan as Joel learns more about Ellie and realizes how important she really is.