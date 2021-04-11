  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Helicopter with Indian Billionaire Yusuff Ali MA Crash Lands in India

Helicopter with Indian Billionaire Yusuff Ali MA Crash Lands in India

Published April 11th, 2021 - 08:15 GMT
Helicopter with Indian Billionaire Yusuff Ali MA Crash Lands in India
The businessman and the six others in the helicopter are undergoing treatment for minor injuries at a private hospital in Kochi. (Twitter)
A helicopter carrying Indian business tycoon M.A. Yusuff Ali, and six others, crash landed in the south Indian state of Kerala, local media reports have said.
 

M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of UAE-based Lulu Group International, was in the private helicopter that belly-landed in a swamp at Panagad on the outskirts of Kochi.

The businessman and the six others in the helicopter are undergoing treatment for minor injuries at a private hospital in Kochi.

According to local reports, the chopper suddenly fell to the land from the sky. The pilot got out first and opened the door for the passengers.

More details are awaited.

Here Are the Top 10 Indian Billionaires in the GCC
12 Facts You Need to Know About the Indian Billionaire Who Fled the UAE
Meet the 10 Billionaires Who Dropped Out of College
Tags:Yusuff AliIndiabillionaire

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...