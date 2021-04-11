Helicopter with Indian Billionaire Yusuff Ali MA Crash Lands in India

M.A. Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of UAE-based Lulu Group International, was in the private helicopter that belly-landed in a swamp at Panagad on the outskirts of Kochi.

The businessman and the six others in the helicopter are undergoing treatment for minor injuries at a private hospital in Kochi.

According to local reports, the chopper suddenly fell to the land from the sky. The pilot got out first and opened the door for the passengers.

More details are awaited.