  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. H&M's Q3 Profit Plummets to $47 Million After Exiting Russia

H&M's Q3 Profit Plummets to $47 Million After Exiting Russia

Published September 29th, 2022 - 07:36 GMT
H&M's Q3 Profit Plummets to $47 Million After Exiting Russia
Source: Shutterstock

Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a sizeable drop in third-quarter profit following its decision to leave the Russian market.

Also ReadExiting Russia Might Cost Asos £14 MillionExiting Russia Might Cost Asos £14 Million

The world's number two clothing group is among a slew of Western companies that have exited Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

H&M paused all sales in the country in March and announced in July that it would wind down operations, although it would reopen stores for "a limited period of time" to offload its remaining inventory.

The company said Thursday its net profit fell to 531 million kronor ($47 million) in the third quarter, down 89 percent from the same period last year.

Also ReadExiting Russia Might Cost Asos £14 MillionThese Are the Companies Taking Stands Against Russia, More Expected to Follow

"The third quarter has largely been impacted by our decision to pause sales and then wind down the business in Russia," chief executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

The group said in its earnings statement that it would launch cost-cutting measures that would result in savings totalling two billion kronor.

Source: AFP

Tags:H&MRussiaUkraineFashion

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...