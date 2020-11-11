How Are MENA Companies Taking Advantage of China's Singles' Day?

Even though it's not yet a very popular day in the Middle East, the Singles' Day celebrated every year in China on the 11th of the 11th month is increasingly becoming occasion, especially during this year for many reasons we will explore in this article.

Meant to celebrate singlehood in a world that shames individuals who are not involved in relationships, students at Nanjing University started celebrating the holiday in 1993, and chose the one day of the year with the most ones in it, which represents being single. In China, the holiday is also called "bare sticks holiday."

During this holiday, singles are supposed to dedicate some time to self-care practices, which in recent years have been branded as buying themselves their favorite items. According to the Financial Review, the singles' day's sales in China hit $42 billion last year.

Thanks to online shopping availability in recent years, shopping for the singles day has witnessed a huge boost especially amongst individuals who had been avoiding shopping through sales announced on that day to avoid awkward looks from people around.

Now, the singles day is increasingly becoming known as the world's biggest 24-hour online shopping event, with retailers offering single people and other shoppers massive discounts that only last for 24 hours.

Similar to other parts of the world, the MENA region is slowly getting used to singles' day, which is being promoted by online stores every year. In the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, and other countries, many shops and restaurants are offering discounts up to 22% both in-person and online, giving single people the chance to shop for the latest tech gadgets, trendy clothes, and other items that can help unattached people enjoy their alone times.

This year, the singles' day is expected to gain even more popularity, as items offered to the target groups of customers are much-needed by many other groups that need to fill their free times with fun activities, as the world continues to adhere to social distancing rules and millions of people around the world are advised to stay at home as long as they can to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus.

Are there special discounts on the singles' day in your country? Are you planning on seizing the moment? What are you looking to buy?