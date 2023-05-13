ALBAWABA- Whether you're a seasoned Ethereum user or a beginner in the world of cryptocurrencies, Etherscan is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to keep track of their transactions on the Ethereum Blockchain.

If you're familiar with cryptocurrency, you've probably heard about the Ethereum blockchain and might've actually used it to transfer value to others. But have you ever wondered how can you know if a transaction was successful once you've completed it? This is where Etherscan, a popular Ethereum blockchain explorer that allows users to monitor the status of their transactions, comes in.

Source: Shutterstock

In this article, we'll walk you through how to check your Ethereum transaction on Etherscan.

Step 1: Find your transaction hash

The first thing you'll need to do is find your transaction hash. This is a unique identifier for your transaction that you can use to look it up on the blockchain. To find your transaction hash, you'll need to log in to your Ethereum wallet and navigate to the "Transactions" tab. You should be able to find your transaction there, and clicking on it should reveal the hash.

Step 2: Go to Etherscan

Once you have your transaction hash, you'll need to head over to Etherscan. This is where you can check the status of your transaction and see all the details associated with it. To get to Etherscan, simply go to etherscan.io.

Step 3: Enter your transaction hash

Once you're on Etherscan, you'll see a search bar at the top of the page. This is where you'll enter your transaction hash. Simply copy and paste your transaction hash into the search bar and hit enter.

Step 4: Check your transaction status

After you enter your transaction hash, you'll be taken to a page that shows all the details associated with your transaction. This includes the amount of Ethereum that was sent, the date and time of the transaction, and the addresses of the sender and receiver.

The most important piece of information, however, is the transaction status. This will tell you whether your transaction was successful or not. If your transaction was successful, you'll see a green checkmark next to the status that says "Success." If your transaction failed for any reason, you'll see a red X next to the status that says "Failed."

Step 5: Check the gas price and limit

If your transaction was successful, you may also want to check the gas price and limit. Gas is the fee that is paid to miners for processing transactions on the Ethereum network. The gas price is the amount of Ethereum that is paid per unit of gas, while the gas limit is the maximum amount of gas that can be used for the transaction.

To check the gas price and limit, simply scroll down to the "Transaction Fee" section on the Etherscan page. Here, you'll see the gas price and limit that was used for your transaction.

Step 6: Check the transaction details

If you want to dive deeper into your transaction details, you can also check the "Input Data" and "Logs" sections on the Etherscan page. The "Input Data" section will show you any additional information that was included with your transaction, such as a message or a contract call. The "Logs" section will show you any events that were triggered by your transaction, such as a token transfer or a smart contract execution.

Checking your Ethereum transaction on Etherscan is a simple and straightforward process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily find your transaction hash and check the status of your transaction.