How Did Gwyneth Paltrow Build Her Wellness and Lifestyle Business?

It was not enough for Gwyneth Paltrow to excel in the movies industry, being featured in some of Hollywood's most famous titles before winning multiple prestigious awards for her performances, she has also become a businesswoman with one focus in particular; women's wellness and lifestyle.

The actress, model, singer, and businesswoman has stirred several controversies in recent years, after building the Goop wellness business out of a simple email newsletter 13 years ago.

Gwyneth Paltrow is best known for her roles in 1996 Emma, 1998 Shakespeare in Love, in addition to several sequels of Iron Man, and The Avengers. The 48-year old native of Los Angeles, who was born into a family of Hollywood figures, has won an Academy Award in 1999, two Golden Globes in 1999 and 2006, besides several other industry awards.

In 1995, Gwyneth Paltrow became the face of Estée Lauder's Pleasures perfume. In 2008, she also promoted the company's Sensuous perfume during an event in New York. Paltrow was also the face of Korean- Bean Pole International in 2006, while she is a partner with beauty brand Blo Blow Bar since 2014. Moreover, she represented the American fashion brand, Coach in 2011.

Between 2008 and 2008, Gwyneth Paltrow showed interest in Spanish culture and culinary arts, filming food and travel series Spain... on the Road Again with PBS and writing Spain... A Culinary Road Trip, in collaboration with Mario Batali. The movie star continued to write a series of cookbooks exploring different traditions including that of her own family.

Yet, her decision to personally add her thoughts to an email newsletter she started in 2008 under the name Goop was only the first step into building a whole business focused on beauty and lifestyle. Gwyneth Paltrow's notes were often presented as advice to women inspired by her daily life, in an attempt to make "a positive impact on other women's lives."

In 2008, Paltrow told USA Today that her choice of Goop's name was made based on her initials G.P., but that she wanted to add two OOs to echo other successful websites, like Google, Yahoo, and others. She admitted to the American newspaper that she " wanted it to be a word that means nothing and could mean anything."

However, the newsletter quickly turned into a trendy website before the actress jumped into e-commerce through collaborations with well-known fashion names that co-organized pop-up shops. By 2013, Goop had net liabilities nearing $740,000. Yet, a $15 million Series B funding from venture capital firms NEA, Felix Capital, and 14W Venture Partners helped the company boost its revenue in 2016.

By 2018, reports suggested that Goop was worth more than $250 million.

In June 2017, Gwyneth Paltrow organized the first Health summit under the name "In Goop Health." Attending the event required a $500 ticket, prompting backlash at that time. Another round of the summit is scheduled for the 7th of November, 2021.

A month later, Paltrow announced a successful collaboration with NY-based Condé Nast to publish a print magazine with Goop's name. However, this partnership ended in July 2018 after Condé Nast insisted on fact-checking information published in the magazine.

In February 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated expanding her brand name into a new form of media, as she announced the Goop podcast.

Despite continuous criticism against Goop's inability to provide all of its content with scientific proof, making it face accusations of promoting pseudoscience and harmful health practices, the business is still growing and drawing attention that Netflix produced a docuseries named The Goop Lab. The show that premiered in January 2020 promised to explore what Goop has to offer the world, such as "psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics."