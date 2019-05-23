How to Generate Business Leads Online

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation, which is the practice of increasing the quantity and quality of traffic to your website through organic search engine results.





It’s one of the advanced and easy ways to generate business leads and create brand awareness.

Your website plays the vital role in SEO — if you intend to generate business leads through website, you must consider the following things seriously.

Every website has a specific target audience and requires the most relevant content to attract business. Content should contain keywords aimed towards improving a website's SEO.

On page optimisation

On-page SEO is the practice of optimising individual web pages in order to rank higher and earn more relevant traffic in search engines. On-page refers to both the content and HTML source code of a page that can be optimised, as opposed to off-page SEO, which refers to links and other external signals.

Off-page optimisation

Refers to all the measures that can be taken outside of the actual website in order to improve its position in search rankings. These are measures that help create as many high-quality backlinks (incoming links) as possible.

Mainly, there are two kinds of links available:

Do follow link No follow link

