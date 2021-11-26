How to make money on TikTok? This is the first question that pops into mind while watching the increasingly popular video-sharing app.

Despite it being around since September 2016, the Chinese video app TikTok only gained enormous success after COVID19 spread around the world. Millions of people who found themselves stranded at home for several months when most countries went into partial and full lockdowns in the Spring of 2020 were extremely grateful as they found solace in the application that promised an endless supply of fun and short videos.

The most creative videos have been able to draw the attention of billions of viewers from every corner of the world, making it easy for content creators to achieve online fame in the matter of a few videos.

Similar to other social media platforms that have helped the most successful creators make money online, TikTok too has been a source of income for new, often young, content creators.

This has prompted millions of people to wonder: How to make money on TikTok? What are the best ways that can help creators monetize their content and start making money on TikTok? How many followers does a creator need to make money on TikTok? How many views should one get on TikTok to make money?

Especially now when the world is not fully healed of the novel coronavirus, making money on TikTok can be a comfortable and stable source of income for people who either lost their jobs or would love to continue working on their own, ditching the corporate world once and for all.

According to latest figures, there are 1 billion active users on TikTok worldwide, this means that a variety of content, language, interests are already in one place.

How to Make Money on TikTok 2021?

This is one question so many users of the internet are asking; how can we make money on TikTok?

Here are the answers;

1. Sell your products on TikTok

If you are a small business owner, selling a certain type of products, you will probably reach a larger number of customers if you use TikTok.

Thanks to the "For you" page which recommends random content to users, promoting the not yet followed users, your videos can help you increase your sales.

Not to mention how many people will like, comment, or share the video featuring your product or service, making your chances of selling more items way higher.

TikTok has become the platform a diverse group of people uses to promote themselves, including doctors, designers, architects, and others.

2. Review others' products

Millions of viewers will want to listen to what you think of a certain product or service once they trust that you give them honest reviews that help them identify the pros and cons of something they are about to spend money on.

If you are a fan of shopping, dining, or traveling, make sure you give short, honest, and practical reviews of the things you are most fond of. People will thank you as long as your videos helped them make a great deal or avoid a terrible one.

Once you are trusted reviewers also known as influencers, you grow your chances of being hired by different businesses to promote their products and services, this is another way of how you can make money on TikTok.

If you focus your reviews on fashion, food, or travel experiences, not only will you get to do a lot of these for no cost, but you will also be paid for it.

3. Go live

Here is one more way to learn how to make money on TikTok. Users who use the live streaming have a better chance of attracting followers who can then send them some of the app's coins, which can be purchased using actual money.

Coins can be gifted to live streamers by viewers who would like to express their gratitude for creating enjoyable content online.