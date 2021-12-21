How to Plan Your Next Holiday With Google Travel

New Years is just around the corner and many are already thinking about the countries they would like to discover this coming year! And regardless of where we plan to go, we all seem to turn to our best friend Google to help find the best places to visit and activities to do. Therefore, when Google officially launched Google Travel for use in 2019, everyone was ecstatic to have everything in one single place. But knowing about it is one thing, and learning how to use it is a whole other thing!

So how exactly can you plan your next holiday with Google Travel?

How Does Google Travel Work?

As its name suggests, Google Travel helps users plan their trips in an easy and efficient manner. From booking flights and hotels to adding itineraries, Google Travel is your guide! But one thing that is different about Google Travel is that the only way to use it is by using a web browser, and while it is free you will need to have a Google account. So now that we have covered the basics, let us look into how you can use it for more efficient holiday planning!

- How to search and book flights using Google Travel

All you need to do is go open Google Travel on your browser, and then follow the below steps:

Go to flights, which is the fourth choice on the left Choose your departure location and destination Choose the type of trip you want (one way or round trip), number of travelers and class Enter the dates Click on Search

And while you are searching for your flights, you can also add filters depending on your preferences, such as choosing:

The airline you want

Baggage allowance

Time preferences

If you want a direct flight or you are okay with stops

The duration

Price range

Once you fill out all the details you want, you can easily find the flight options you can use from. Not only that, but you can also choose the currency you want the prices to be in!

- How to track prices using Google Travel

We all know how frustrating it can be to keep looking for drop in ticket prices, but Google Travel has a solution even for that! After you choose your filter, you can easily click on the Track Prices toggle button and you will receive price updates right to your inbox. You can also choose to view the flights in a date grid so that you can compare prices on different days.

Another cool thing is that you Google Travel also tells you whether or not the prices you are seeing are typical or too expensive. It also shows you the typical range of prices to your destination.

- How to book a hotel using Google Travel

Now that you have taken a look at the flights you can book, you can move onto booking a place to stay!

Go to hotels, which is the fifth choice on the left Choose your destination and duration Fill out the filters you want such as the price range, hotel rating and amenities Click on search

Google Travel also gives you the chance to check the best place to stay at, when to visit and how much you should expect to pay!

- How to rent a property using Google Travel

Hotels are not for everyone, and some people would rather just rent a property during the holiday. However, regardless of where you want to stay, all you have to do is follow the same steps mentioned above but choose vacation rentals instead of hotels and Viola!

- How to create your itinerary using Google Travel

Planning your holiday is not complete if you did not put in the time to know about the best places to visit! To have your very own itinerary on Google Travel, all you have to do is go to things to do, and check out the top sights, experiences, articles and interests in the destination you want!



- How to keep track of your trips on Google Travel

Another great thing about Google Travel is the fact that it can keep track of all your trips and interests and keep them in one single place. By visiting its home page, you can check any existing trips that you are planning, past trips, and top and suggested destinations. You can also easily start planning your trip by simply searching for a flight or hotel in the search bar. Not only that, but by clicking on create a trip, Google Travel will easily walk you through searching and booking flights and hotels/properties, as well as preparing your itinerary!