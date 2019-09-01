How RPA Is Transforming the Way Businesses Operate

The kinds of skills which companies will require in the next three to five years are going to shift, with profound implications for the career paths that workers will need to pursue as game-changing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) continues its trajectory, speakers at the 'Imagine India 2019' conference said.





With RPA and Artificial Intelligence (AI) bringing about a transformational shift in the way businesses operate, re-training and upskilling today's professionals is an urgent business priority, and it is imperative to prepare the next generation workforce for the future, digital experts said at the event under way in Bengaluru.

"Our vision is to unlock new levels of human creativity and ingenuity, harnessing cutting-edge automation and AI to usher in the workforce of the future, and liberate people to focus on what human beings do best - innovate, collaborate and use their talent to solve higher order business challenges," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder at Automation Anywhere. "As more customers realise the benefits of our industry-leading intelligent RPA platform, allowing for unconstrained innovation and growth, their success continues to drive our momentum."

Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform combines cognitive automation and analytics to drive productivity and business process accuracy, Shukla said.

Sundar Nagarathnam, senior vice president, Automation Anywhere, a leading RPA start up, said that the San Jose based firm is steadfast in its commitment to provide RPA education worldwide anytime, anywhere and to anyone.

One immediate aim is to expanding RPA - a fast-evolving technology which uses software bots to automate business processes that have never been automated by traditional technology platforms - to the masses, Nagarathnam said. Within the next five years, the company anticipates certifying more than one million individuals for the future of work and is continuing to build partnerships with training partners, professional communities and academic institutions globally.

Towards this end, Automation Anywhere's education and certification division, Automation Anywhere University (AAU), has trained more than 350,000 developers, business analysts, partners and students in RPA. The program is expanding at an accelerated pace globally with more than 65 authorised training partners, 300 plus academic institutions, continuing education programs and professional associations.

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, automation and advances in AI are anticipated to encourage as many as 375 million workers, or roughly 14 per cent of the global workforce to re-skill themselves by 2030. RPA ranks as the third fastest growing technology for re-skilling in the US freelance job market, according to a survey by Upwork.

AAU has experienced explosive demand for its curriculum since its inception less than two years ago, demonstrating a compelling demand in the market for RPA training and certification. The program provides role-based learning trails and courses ranging from beginner to expert level and offers one of the most comprehensive RPA training and industry-recognized certifications to help get ahead as well as yield new careers in RPA.

Automation Anywhere also signed an agreement recently with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, which serves the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), leaders in the accounting profession worldwide. This partnership will offer RPA training to the organizations' 650,000 membership seeking continuing professional education credit courses both online and in person. In addition, large training partners like NIIT, Fast Lane, Pasona and several boutique partners offer RPA training across the globe.

"We are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere globally to provide RPA training and certification support to upskill and reskill business and IT professionals," said Sapnesh Lalla, CEO, NIIT. "This partnership brings NIIT's proven outcome-oriented learning design and delivery to the rapidly growing Automation Anywhere eco-system. We believe this will give further impetus to the widespread adoption of RPA by ensuring the availability of job-ready talent for the future workplace."

AAU has trained students from the world's top universities in the U.S., Singapore, Korea, and India. AAU has also now opened more than 85 Bot Labs at educational institutions worldwide to ensure students have the ability to gain expertise in building software bots. A comprehensive library of AAU's free self-paced courses is designed for continuous learning. The leading online platforms like Udemy, LinkedIn Learning and SimpliLearn also offer courses on RPA.

With a mission to provide scalable, effective and convenient learning solutions to the workforce of tomorrow, AAU has now achieved multiple key milestones. These include training more than 350,000 students, developers, partners and business professionals from 300 educational institutions, and are currently attracting over 10,000 new users every month.

Automation Anywhere, a SoftBank-backed company that was valued at $2.6 billion during its fund-raise of $300 million last year, has committed to invest $100 million in India in the next 3-5 years. The investments will go towards expanding its R&D centres, creating an ecosystem to build a digital workforce and enable its partners worldwide.

By Isaac John