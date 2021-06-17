How to Work As a Taxi Driver in Dubai?

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday (June 16) said more than 900 people have applied for the posts of taxi drivers during its five-day career fair, which concluded on Tuesday (June 15).

However, the DTC authorities said those candidates who are still interested in applying for the taxi driver jobs can send their resumes to recruitment@dtc.gov.ae.

“Altogether, 918 candidates have applied for taxi drivers at the Career Fair held at DTC's Head Office, Muhaisnah 4. The event enabled candidates to interact directly with the recruitment officers of DTC to know more about the application process and the diverse DTC services to customers, such as taxis, limousines, school buses and commercial coaches,” said Nasir Mohammed Al Haj, the director of drivers' happiness, DTC.

“The event also provided a platform for responding to the candidates’ queries, such as the driver’s daily average income, benefits, housing, transportation and others. Candidates were able to apply after being interviewed officially by DTC staff during the fair. Job offers were made to the successful candidates after fulfilling all stipulations made by the DTC,” he added.

The event underscores the DTC’s commitment to keep pace with the market needs, especially under the current economic recovery and the full restoration of the taxi services in Dubai.

Moreover, the DTC is keen to adopt a sound approach towards selecting and grooming human resources, particularly taxi drivers.

“We aim to nurture a perfect value-driven career environment for taxi drivers in a bid to leverage their professional career. Measures taken include endorsing a package of incentives and special awards to outstanding personnel and promoting drivers who earn the highest income and fair best in customer service rating,” added Al Haj.