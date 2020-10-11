Huawei To Collaborate With Telecom Egypt on New Projects

Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met a Huawei International delegation headed by Ryan Ding, the company’s executive director of the board of directors.

Cooperation between a number of agencies affiliated with the ministry and the global company was taking place in skill-building and support for entrepreneurship, Talaat said.

Explaining the importance of finding employment for those who had received training, the minister said that developing the skills to empower independent professionals would become part of all technical training grants offered by the ministry.

Ding said that Huawei appreciated its strategic partnership with the Egyptian government, the support it received from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and that it looked forward to improving cooperation.

The meeting reviewed the cooperation between Huawei International, Telecom Egypt and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) in equipping an advanced technological innovation laboratory for computing and data analysis in the Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace Creativity Complex.

The meeting was a follow-up to what had been implemented within the cooperation agreement between the National Institute of Information and Communications and Huawei to instruct 10,000 trainees in digital transformation technologies.

About 3,000 trainees from Egyptian governorates have been instructed at an advanced level through interactive live training; 1,000 of them have obtained international certificates in digital transformation.

The total number of youth trainees to receive advanced levels of instruction through interactive training is expected to reach more than 5,000 by the end of the year.

More than 300 trainers in different governorates and in various fields of digital transformation have been instructed and certified. About 8,000 trainees have completed their instruction and testing online.