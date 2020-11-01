IATA no Longer Charge Travel Agencies For Designator Service

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has enhanced its Travel Industry Designator Service (TIDS) and will also no longer charge travel agencies to use the service.

With the improved overall user experience, agencies can now self-manage their profile online, simplifying the processes for both themselves and the travel suppliers.

TIDS is an IATA program that provides a unique identification code for travel agents and sales intermediaries (such as meeting planners and event organizers) who are not IATA-Accredited Agents and are located outside of the US.

As new booking sources and platforms emerge in the distribution space, industry suppliers face a growing challenge in identifying booking and sales intermediaries. In response, IATA with the support of its airline members, has revamped the TIDS program to better address the needs of the industry and make TIDS the standard of identification for non-IATA Accredited agencies.

‘’In this unprecedented situation owing to COVID-19, we hope this action helps our TIDS partners to immediately benefit from IATA’s improved platform,’’ said Harsha Krishnan, IATA’s Head of Travel and Tourism.