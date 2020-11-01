  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. IATA no Longer Charge Travel Agencies For Designator Service

IATA no Longer Charge Travel Agencies For Designator Service

Published November 1st, 2020 - 12:30 GMT
IATA no Longer Charge Travel Agencies For Designator Service
TIDS is an IATA program that provides a unique identification code for travel agents and sales intermediaries (such as meeting planners and event organizers) who are not IATA-Accredited Agents and are located outside of the US. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
With the improved overall user experience, agencies can now self-manage their profile online, simplifying the processes for both themselves and the travel suppliers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has enhanced its Travel Industry Designator Service (TIDS) and will also no longer charge travel agencies to use the service.

With the improved overall user experience, agencies can now self-manage their profile online, simplifying the processes for both themselves and the travel suppliers.

TIDS is an IATA program that provides a unique identification code for travel agents and sales intermediaries (such as meeting planners and event organizers) who are not IATA-Accredited Agents and are located outside of the US.

As new booking sources and platforms emerge in the distribution space, industry suppliers face a growing challenge in identifying booking and sales intermediaries. In response, IATA with the support of its airline members, has revamped the TIDS program to better address the needs of the industry and make TIDS the standard of identification for non-IATA Accredited agencies.

‘’In this unprecedented situation owing to COVID-19, we hope this action helps our TIDS partners to immediately benefit from IATA’s improved platform,’’ said Harsha Krishnan, IATA’s Head of Travel and Tourism. 

IATA: Airline Profits to Nearly Halve in 2021 from 2019 Levels
IATA: Airlines Cannot Slash Costs Enough to Save Jobs

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...