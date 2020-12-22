IBM, Salesforce Team up to Help Verify Vaccine Status

IBM and Salesforce, a global CRM leader, have partnered to help organizations to safely reopen public places and provide individuals with a verifiable way to manage and share their vaccination and health status in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of this offering, IBM Digital Health Pass will integrate with the Salesforce Work.com platform.

Integration of the IBM Digital Health Pass with the Salesforce Work.com Workplace Command Center is designed to give organizations a single hub to help make data-driven decisions as they look to minimize risk, take action when needed and communicate effectively, which can help safely bring employees back to offices, visitors back to hotels, concert goers back to music venues and sports fans back to stadiums.

With Work.com, organizations are also able to deliver wellness surveys to employees, visitors or travellers, help them schedule necessary Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, and send manual contact tracing alerts if there is potential exposure.

"At the start of the pandemic, many organizations deployed simple Covid-19 screenings, such as self-reported health surveys, to support re-entry to workplaces and other institutions," said Paul Roma, General Manager, IBM Watson Health.

"Now, as testing becomes more widespread and vaccine distribution gets underway, we are expanding the availability of IBM Digital Health Pass with Salesforce to help organizations verify an individual's vaccine status and any other relevant health credentials."

"With Covid-19 vaccines becoming available, companies and communities around the world are focused on how to safely reopen and get back to public life," said Bill Patterson, EVP and GM, CRM Applications at Salesforce. "Our partnership with IBM will give organizations a single platform designed to provide safe and continuous operations, deepen trust with customers and employees and do everything possible to support their health and wellbeing."

Built on IBM Blockchain technology, the Digital Health Pass is designed to enable organizations to verify health credentials for employees, customers and visitors based on criteria specified by the organization, such as test results, vaccination records, and temperature checks. For example, once a vaccine is administered, an individual would be issued a verifiable health credential via the IBM Digital Health Pass that would be included only in that individual's encrypted digital wallet on their smartphone.

Individuals control what they share, with whom, and for what purpose. Privacy is central to the solution, and the digital wallet can allow individuals to maintain control of their personal health information and share it in a way that is secured, verifiable, and trusted. Individuals can share their health pass without requiring exposure of the underlying personal data used to generate the credential. The solution was developed to be flexible to an organization's unique needs.