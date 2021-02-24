IDEX 2021 Abu Dhabi: A Long List Of Firsts

Hosting the biennial defence fair this year, Abu Dhabi has welcomed 900 participating companies from different parts of the world in its International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), especially manufacturers of defence equipment who are looking to showcase their latest innovations and technologies.

PAL Aerospace is a proud exhibitor at #IDEX2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from February 21–25. PAL is proud of our presence in the UAE and optimistic for our future in the region. pic.twitter.com/ZbqKKWuBmL — PAL Aerospace (@PALaerospace) February 23, 2021

The event has been regarded as the first major in-person defence event post the COVID19 pandemic.

Despite authorities' decision to carry on plans of holding the exhibition as planned previously, there has been a set notably strict safety measures that are meant to provide protection for all individuals visiting or taking part in the event, which has been quite evident in photos shared from inside the pavilion where most people seemed to have adhered to social distancing and wearing protective face masks.

Mittal Group's glad be part of International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Showcasing our Cartridge Case Cups & Bullet Jacket Cups, Coils for small arms ammunition, Defence Medals, Coin-blanks, Foils.



Booth FT004, Hall 1#IDEX #IDEX2021 #defence pic.twitter.com/qUGPvwWHGq — Mittal Group (@MittalGroup) February 21, 2021

In addition to the fair being the first to be held following the coronavirus outbreak, it is also the first UAE-based defence fair where Israel has had its own booth, showcasing its manufactured military equipment in the country it has just established full diplomatic ties with last September.

For the first time, Israel participates in IDEX!#NAVDEX #IDEX2021

🇦🇪⚔🇮🇱⚔🇦🇪⚔🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/YImnsrBPha — Peace to Jews and Arabs 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇧🇭🕊️ (@UAE_YOT2019) February 21, 2021

The five-day fair has also featured a large number of military deals and contracts, including 19 defence contracts worth $1.37 billion, only 7 of which have been signed with international firms, while the remaining 12 contracts have been done with local Emirati companies.

@avidrone is exhibiting at #idex2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, Canadian Pavilion - Booth 11-C11 with the support of @CadsiCanada and our DAA partner @Iris_Automation pic.twitter.com/xw297qWvpa — AVIDRONE Aerospace (@avidrone) February 18, 2021

IDEX 2021 has also witnessed the reveal of two major UAE-made military pieces; the first UAE-made family of smart loitering munitions produced by Edge, in addition to Halcon's first Emirati anti-ship cruise missile.

During the event, the Germany-based Quantum-Systems is announcing its latest unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV); Vector and Scorpion, both designed for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions in challenging weather conditions.

What military innovations have you been waiting for before IDEX 2021? How do you think will the first Emirati defence equipment announced during the event profit the country's economy?