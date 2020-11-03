India Trails Pakistan in 4G Mobile Download Speed

Highlights
India is trailing Pakistan in 4G mobile download speeds during the period July to September 2020.
Pakistan has surged past its far bigger neighbour on the east where 4G mobile download speed is concerned, according to the latest data available yesterday.
India is trailing Pakistan in 4G mobile download speeds during the period July to September 2020.
The Ookla Speedtest stats for the said period show Pakistan outnumbering most of the South Asian countries, including India despite the fact that India maintains one of the biggest telecom operators in the world.
The report stated that Pakistan has 39.7% faster mobile download speeds than India. India has the slowest mean upload speed on the list at 4.18Mbps, it added.
The mobile speedtest during the three-month period ranked Pakistan at 116th position globally as compared to India’s 131st and Bangladesh’s 133rd position.
In fixed broadband however, Pakistan is ranked 159th while India stands at 70th and Bangladesh 98th in global rankings.
Both India and Pakistan showed considerable improvement in mean download speeds over mobile when compared to the third quarter of last year to the same period this year.
India saw an 11.6% increase while Pakistan’s mean mobile download speeds increased by 24.1% during the same period. Bangladesh saw a smaller increase of 6.3% in mean download speed over mobile.
Similarly, Pakistan showed improvement in upload speeds as compared to last year while it remained mostly flat across South Asia’s largest countries.
Looking specifically at performance over 4G LTE, Pakistan’s mean download speed over 4G comes in 51.3% faster than India’s 12.05Mbps.
India showed the slowest mean upload speed over 4G at 4.25Mbps — 65.6% slower than Pakistan.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2020