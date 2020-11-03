India Trails Pakistan in 4G Mobile Download Speed

Pakistan has surged past its far bigger neighbour on the east where 4G mobile download speed is concerned, according to the latest data available yesterday.

India is trailing Pakistan in 4G mobile download speeds during the period July to September 2020.



The Ookla Speedtest stats for the said period show Pakistan outnumbering most of the South Asian countries, including India despite the fact that India maintains one of the biggest telecom operators in the world.



The report stated that Pakistan has 39.7% faster mobile download speeds than India. India has the slowest mean upload speed on the list at 4.18Mbps, it added.