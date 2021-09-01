  1. Home
  3. Indian Economy Hits Record Growth Amid Delta Wave

Indian Economy Hits Record Growth Amid Delta Wave

India's economic activity is still lagging pre-covid levels due to the delta variant. (Shutterstock)
Indian govt reaffirmed V-shaped recovery for the country's recovery

India's economy recovered at a record in the last three months despite being hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 delta variant.

India's GDP

India's gross domestic product GDP rebounded 20.1 percent in Q3 compared to the same period last year when the pandemic was at its gravest which sent the country's economy to deepest recessions shrinking 24 percent.

According to The Hindu, India's economic activity is still lagging pre-covid levels due to the delta variant.

India GDP

Source: Thehindu.com

India's Economy Projections

Following this new data, Indian govt reaffirmed V-shaped recovery for the country's recovery. While The International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as The Reserve Bank of India both had revised their growth prediction for 2021 to 9.5 percent.

