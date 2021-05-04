  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Indian Rupee Rises Amid A Drop In Daily COVID Cases

Indian Rupee Rises Amid A Drop In Daily COVID Cases

Published May 4th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Indian Rupee Rises Amid A Drop In Daily COVID Cases
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) opened 0.13 per cent higher at 48,781 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 0.08 per cent to 14,646 points on Tuesday morning. (Shutterstock)

The Indian rupee rose 14 paise to 73.81 against the US dollar (20.11 versus dirham) on Tuesday morning after gains in the equity markets and improved investors' sentiments following a decline in new Covid-19 cases over the past few days.

Also ReadWill India's COVID-19 Spike Hinder the World's Economic Recovery?Will India's COVID-19 Spike Hinder the World's Economic Recovery?

The India rupee opened at 73.83 at the interbank forex market then strengthened to 73.81, gaining 14 paise from its Monday’s close.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) opened 0.13 per cent higher at 48,781 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 0.08 per cent to 14,646 points on Tuesday morning.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,289.46 crore, as per exchange data.

Also ReadWill India's COVID-19 Spike Hinder the World's Economic Recovery?India: Exports Surge 3-Fold Amid Rising Concerns About A Shrinking Economy

India’s total Covid-19 cases crossed 20 million (m) after 3,57,229 new infections were reported on Monday. The cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,22,408 after 3,449 new fatalities were reported, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) said on Tuesday.

Tags:IndiaIndian Rupee

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...