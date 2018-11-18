Indians Get Visa-Free Entry to Qatar, With One Condition

Now, as mentioned on the ministry website, people also have the option of carrying a debit card. “Applicant must be in possession of a valid credit or debit card. (Shutterstock)

Indian citizens can now carry a credit or debit card to avail of Qatar’s visa-free entry facility, according to information available on the Ministry of Interior (MoI) website.

With effect from November 11, the MoI had introduced a set of new conditions for Indian nationals who wanted to obtain an on-arrival tourist visa. One of the conditions was that the applicant must possess a valid credit card.

Now, as mentioned on the ministry website, people also have the option of carrying a debit card. “Applicant must be in possession of a valid credit or debit card. (Mandatory to present a valid credit or debit card in the name of the traveller; in case of travelling with family, the family head should have a card in his name),” the MoI website states.

The updated rules also include non-extension of the visa beyond 30 days and confirmed hotel reservation. Besides, the visitor should have a confirmed return ticket and the passport must be valid for at least six months from the arrival date.