  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. India's Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away

India's Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away

Published August 14th, 2022 - 10:55 GMT
India's Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Source: Twitter)

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away at the age of 62.

Also ReadTop 10 Indian Billionaires in 2022Top 10 Indian Billionaires in 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Source: Twitter

He was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, as per the hospital sources.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai.

After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor.

Also ReadTop 10 Indian Billionaires in 2022Here Are the Top 10 Indian Billionaires in the GCC

Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He was also the owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air which took off in Indian skies earlier this month.

A lot of people questioned why he planned to start an airline when aviation was not doing well, to which he replied, "I say I'm prepared for failure."

He was always bullish about India's stock market and whatever stocks he purchased mostly turned into a multibagger. 

Tags:Rakesh JhunjhunwalaIndiabillionaire

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 aninews.in All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...