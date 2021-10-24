Instagram Allows Upload of Photos, Videos On Desktop

Instagram is finally making its website more usable by enabling users to upload and post photos as well as videos on the Desktop version of the platform starting this week.

This very long-requested new feature was rolled out starting available to users starting 21 October.

Instagram has tested this feature back in June and can be a huge boost for the use of the website version of the app.

To upload from Instagram.com, users need to sign in to an account. Then click on the "+" button in the top right corner of the webpage and select photos from your computer. Filters, captions, and location tags can be added.



Also, Instagram has launched a ‘Search For Similar Products’ tool that lets users find similar products to the ones featured in a post in Shops or other posts shared across the platform. This feature comes as part of IG strategy to focus on online shopping.