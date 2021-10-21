Mariah Carey Embraces Bitcoin on Instagram

The American singer-songwriter and actress, Mariah Carey, has embraced bitcoin announcing a partnership with Gemini, the famous crypto exchange founded by billionaire twins Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss.

On her Instagram profile, the legendary artist announced in a video for her 10 million followers that she has ventured into bitcoin through Gemini.

Carey also included a referral code that offers $20 in Bitcoin to anyone who signs up to the trading platform with her code.

Mariah is not the first nor the only celebrity to jump into the crypto wagon as last month, Kim Kardashian reportedly pocketed up to $1 million per sponsored ad for promoting Ethereum Max cryptocurrency token to her over 250 million Instagram followers, making this ad the most expensive in crypto promotion history.