Instagram to Notify Users of Outage or Technical Issues

Instagram has announced a new feature that alerts people of any service outage or any issues in the app in order to help users understand what’s going on with their accounts.

With this sensible feature, which will be tested for users based in the US in the next few months, the Facebook owned app hopes to bring more transparency to the platform.

Last week, all Facebook-owned apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook all went down-hit by a major outage. So a similar feature will be much appreciated to let users know what's going on.

FB issued an update to explain what is now known as October 4th outage, saying that 'configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt'.