Tech This Week: OnlyFans to Continue Allowing Sexually Explicit Content

Another week passes by with another set of interesting tech news stories. In Tech This Week, after sparking worldwide controversy by announcing their plan to block adult sexual content, OnlyFans has yet another saying!

While OnlyFans are trying to win back their audience, Instagram is introducing new "features" that might actually result in upsetting theirs.

And while Instagram is floundering in the updates' section, its rival, TikTok, seems pretty focused on the monetizing aspect.

OnlyFans Backtracks on Sexual Content Decision

OnlyFans, a content subscription service, has decided to suspend its new content policy change that sparked controversy and backlash from sex workers.

Dear Sex Workers,



The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you.



The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you.



We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.#SexWorkIsWork — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 21, 2021

The London-based firm announced last week their plans to ban all sexually explicit photos and videos starting this October.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.



We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.



OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

It's worth noting that the exclusive subscription service has only halted it which indicates that the decision is not fully reversed yet.

Instagram to Replace Swipe-Up Links in Stories with Sticker Option

Facebook’s Instagram decided to change the current 'Swipe up' to view links with a new 'Link' sticker option instead.

Instagram is killing Swipe up links on stories from Aug 30



They will be replaced by link stickers pic.twitter.com/4jYEeu0b3f — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 23, 2021

Of course, this would only be available to those with 10K+ followers who already have the option to add links to their stories.

TikTok Rolls out New Shopify Shop Tab for Approved Merchant Profiles

In a new partnership with Shopify, China’s TikTok has introduced a new way to make it easier for users to discover and shop on the app from countless brands with a new shop tab expansion for Shopify merchant profile that allows product display showcases to your in-app presence.

These Shopify merchants can be used to tag products in organic TikTok posts. In addition, TikTok is giving the community the option to either shop directly from the merchant’s storefront or click a tagged product in a merchant’s TikTok video, which will take them to the merchant's online store for checkout.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates Cyberpunk 2077 fixes its minimap and perk refunds in update 1.3

Dead by Daylight - Chapter 21 Teaser Released

Game maker Activision Reveals 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Trailer (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 19

GTA 5 to Be Released on PS5 and Xbox Series X - November 11

GTA PS2 Games Might Get Remastered!

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 20

PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India.

'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022

Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight' Upcoming Events

Gamescom - The heart of gaming 1