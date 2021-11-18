Instagram Lets Users Rage Shake Phone to Report Issues

  1. Home
Published November 18th, 2021 - 12:02 GMT
The other feature released by Instagram allows users to remove a single image from a photo carousel. (Shutterstock)

Instagram has announced the rollout of two new features that aim to improve user experience, one of them is the “rage shake” which lets users report a problem more quickly by shaking their phones.

This feature will allow you to shake the phone if you witnessed an error while browsing the app, then a pop-up screen will ask, “Did something go wrong?” with space for you to report the issue, the Verge reported.

The other feature released by Instagram allows users to remove a single image from a photo carousel.

With this feature, you can go to the three dots menu at the top right, press edit, swipe till you find the photo you want to remove, the hit the delete icon in the top left.

