Instagram Lets Users Rage Shake Phone to Report Issues

Instagram has announced the rollout of two new features that aim to improve user experience, one of them is the “rage shake” which lets users report a problem more quickly by shaking their phones.

Covering ✌️ this week:

- Carousel Deletion (finally!)

- Rage Shake



Did you know about these 💎s? Any other features you’d like me to cover? Let me know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

This feature will allow you to shake the phone if you witnessed an error while browsing the app, then a pop-up screen will ask, “Did something go wrong?” with space for you to report the issue, the Verge reported.

The other feature released by Instagram allows users to remove a single image from a photo carousel.

With this feature, you can go to the three dots menu at the top right, press edit, swipe till you find the photo you want to remove, the hit the delete icon in the top left.