  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Instagram Reels Video Length Increased to 60 Seconds

Instagram Reels Video Length Increased to 60 Seconds

Published July 28th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Instagram Reels Video Length Increased to 60 Seconds
Announcing the news, Instagram posted a meme on its official Twitter showing the progression of Reels, starting with no Reels and progressing to the new time limit. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Instagram earlier supported Reels up to 30 seconds only, while its competitor TikTok recently expanded its limit to three minutes for all creators.

After seeing an increase in people's interest in making Reels on Instagram, the social media application has now announced that users can create 60 seconds videos on Reels.

Also ReadTech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for StoriesTech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories

According to TechCrunch, the recent update also adds functionality for a captions sticker on Reels, which transcribes audio to text. Also, the caption sticker is currently available in a handful of English-speaking countries only.

Instagram earlier supported Reels up to 30 seconds only, while its competitor TikTok recently expanded its limit to three minutes for all creators.

Announcing the news, Instagram posted a meme on its official Twitter showing the progression of Reels, starting with no Reels and progressing to the new time limit.

Also ReadTech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for StoriesThis Photo of Messi Breaks Instagram Record With 20 Million Likes

However, more details about the latest update have not been mentioned yet.

Tags:Instagram

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 aninews.in All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...