Apple Event 2021: Here's What to Expect?

As we get closer and closer to Apple's event 2021, leaks and early reveals start appearing from literally everywhere! In this article, we gathered up all the rumors about what Apple is expected to unveil in this event.

The iPhone maker officially announced that its 2021 event will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The main reveal in this year's event will involve the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Less than 36 hours to go for #AppleEvent!



Rumors so far



- 120Hz ProMotion display on #iPhone finally?

- Redesigned Watch/Better 🔋

- #AirPods3



I think 2021 might be a small step for #iPhone13 , but a giant leap for the #applewatch7 Will it worth an upgrade ? pic.twitter.com/Nkv0CZqBzj — roobina mongia (@roobinam) September 13, 2021

Apple's iPhone 13

For the iPhone 13, Here's what Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has unveiled in his latest version of Power On:

The same design but with a smaller notch

New camera features: Three new lenses on the Pro models and two on the regular models.

New camera software features: Video version of Portrait Mode, a new “AI-driven filter system to apply different styles to your photos,” ProRes video recording for the Pro models, AI-driven filter, and higher-quality video recording in ProRes for the Pro models.

Faster A15 chip processor

Satellite features: the ability to connect to satellite networks in case of emergency

Apple Watch Series 7

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, some people expect the watch to be delayed:

Apple Watch Series 7 launch could be delayed due to production issues.#Apple #applewatch7 pic.twitter.com/irLda8BNBs — Ankush Vishwakarma (@ankushtechy) September 7, 2021

However, here's what to expect in the newest watch

New design



Larger screens

Faster processor

Major health upgraded features: body temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar reading.

What's More?

The tech giant is also expected to unveil the third-generation AirPods, redesigned iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad, new M1X MacBook Pro.

Where to Watch the Event?

Like always, Apple will live stream the event on it's YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

For those unable to watch, keep up with Albwaba as we will sure cover all the new things revealed in the event!