Apple Event 2021: Here's What to Expect?

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 13th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Apple Event 2021: Here's What to Expect?
The main reveal in this year's event will involve the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Apple officially announced that its 2021 event will be held on Tuesday, September 14

As we get closer and closer to Apple's event 2021, leaks and early reveals start appearing from literally everywhere! In this article, we gathered up all the rumors about what Apple is expected to unveil in this event.

The iPhone maker officially announced that its 2021 event will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The main reveal in this year's event will involve the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple's iPhone 13

For the iPhone 13, Here's what Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has unveiled in his latest version of Power On:

  • The same design but with a smaller notch
  • New camera features: Three new lenses on the Pro models and two on the regular models. 
  • New camera software features: Video version of Portrait Mode, a new “AI-driven filter system to apply different styles to your photos,” ProRes video recording for the Pro models, AI-driven filter, and higher-quality video recording in ProRes for the Pro models.
  • Faster A15 chip processor
  • Satellite features: the ability to connect to satellite networks in case of emergency

Apple Watch Series 7

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, some people expect the watch to be delayed:

However, here's what to expect in the newest watch

  • New design
    Apple Watch
  • Larger screens
  • Faster processor
  • Major health upgraded features: body temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar reading.

What's More?

The tech giant is also expected to unveil the third-generation AirPods, redesigned iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad, new M1X MacBook Pro.

Where to Watch the Event?

Like always, Apple will live stream the event on it's YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

For those unable to watch, keep up with Albwaba as we will sure cover all the new things revealed in the event!

