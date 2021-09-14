Watch Apple 2021 iPhone 13 Event Right Here

Apple has officially announced that its 2021 event will be held today, September 14 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Rumor has it, the iPhone maker's main reveals in this year's event, dubbed ‘California streaming’, will involve the iPhone 13 and the Watch Series 7.

How to Watch The Apple Event?

If you still wonder where to watch the iPhone maker's most anticipated event, the tech giant will live stream the event on its official website and its YouTube channel.

The event starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

If you have an iPhone or iPad or Mac or Apple TV you can simply open the Safari browser and the tech giant's website and just watch it. If you don't you can watch it on other websites like Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome. YouTube is a much easier option, here's the link to the live stream that allows you to event set up a reminder!

For those unable to watch, keep up with Albwaba as we will surely cover all the new things revealed in the event!