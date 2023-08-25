ALBAWABA – Rumor has it that the new iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost more than a Macbook, according to posts on social media and a number of media and tech news outlets say, even though Apple has yet to comment on the matter.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to cost a whopping $2,100, in the United States (US), which is 60 percent more than an Apple Macbook.

Apple's priciest iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the company's priciest phone yet and will sell for more than $2,000, not accounting for tax and duties in countries where customs and sales taxes apply.

According to the Daily Mail, industry insiders are reporting that the iPhone 15 Max 2TB will be priced at $2,099, well above the entry point for a 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop, at $1,299.

iPhone 15 Pro Max 2TB vs iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB

Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB started at $1,599, for comparison, the Daily Mail reported.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the priciest Apple phone as of yet - Daily Mail

As the name suggests, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB will be the first to have two terabytes of storage, and it's rumored to feature a titanium finish, an upgraded camera and a powerful new chip.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 on September 12, but the Pro Max likely will not ship until October due to supply chain issues, the news outlet reported.