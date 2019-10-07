Iran’s Foreign Trade Value Surpasses $42 Billion in H1

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Iran’s foreign trade volume in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Sept. 22) surpassed $42 billion.







In the same period, the proven exports share of non-oil goods (with crude oil, kerosene and fuel oil excluded) hit over 70 million tons, valued at $20.948 billion, he added.

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan were Iran’s main exports destination in the same period which accounted for 75 percent of Iran’s total exports share.

Islamic Republic of Iran imported 16,567,000 tons of goods, valued at $21.221 billion, in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), Mir-Ashrafi added.

He went on to say that China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, India and Germany were considered as five main goods exporting countries to Iran in the same period, accounting for 70 percent of Iran’s total imports value.