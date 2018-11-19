Iran, Oman Initiate Gas Export Talks

The Iranian oil minister reiterated that he expected it to expedite the preliminaries to start piping Iranian gas to Oman. (Shutterstock)

A senior Iranian energy official announced that the country is holding negotiations with Oman to export gas to the Persian Gulf Arab state.

"Good consultations have been made with the Omani side in the past few months," Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Export Company (NIGEC) Mehran Amir-Moeini said on Sunday.

He added that the two countries are due to hold talks in the near future again to finalize a document which specified the framework of cooperation and responsibilities of both sides.

Amir-Moeini said that a foreign company has also stressed willingness to cooperate with the project, adding that its implementation needs $600mln to $800mln.

In relevant remarks in March, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh announced that his ministry had signed an agreement with Oman that could take both countries closer to an ambitious project to jointly export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to international markets.

"I signed the agreement with Omani Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi on the sidelines of last week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)," Zangeneh said.

The Iranian oil minister reiterated that he expected it to expedite the preliminaries to start piping Iranian gas to Oman.

Iran has for long been discussing with Oman to produce LNG in its Qalhat liquefaction plant. The project involves piping gas from southern Iran to the Persian Gulf sultanate and liquefying it into LNG for shipments to international markets.