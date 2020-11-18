  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Iranian President: Economy Progressing Despite US Sanctions

Iranian President: Economy Progressing Despite US Sanctions

Published November 18th, 2020 - 08:00 GMT
Iranian President: Economy Progressing Despite US Sanctions
The Iranian economy was badly damaged by the US after Washington withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran and resumed economic and commercial sanctions on Tehran. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Iranian president says despite US sanctions, economy implemented programs to address effects of coronavirus

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said Tuesday that the country's economy is progressing although the US reimposed economic sanctions in August 2018.

Rouhani said his government continues implementing plans to support the most affected populations from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Iranian news agency, IRNA.

The Iranian economy was badly damaged by the US after Washington withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran and resumed economic and commercial sanctions on Tehran.

"Despite the severe damages that the Iranian economy had endured due to the [US] sanctions, the Iranian government didn't allow those who imposed such sanctions from achieving their goals," said Rouhani.

Figures by OPEC show Iranian oil exports have declined because of sanctions from an average of 3.9 million barrels per day to 2 million barrels.

Iran to Begin Building of Underground Nuclear Site
Iran Condemns New US Sanctions on its Oil Sector
US Sanctions Chinese Firms, Individuals over Business Ties with Iran

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...