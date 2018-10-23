Islamic Finance Centre at Bahrain Fintech Bay to Attract 1 Billion Customers
Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) has launched the GISFC to bolster the use of fintech to drive the next phase of growth in Islamic finance.
The GISFC was launched in partnership with the Accounting and Auditing organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Al Baraka Banking Group as well as Al Salam Bank, Arcapita and Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance.
Read More
UAE Eager to Become World's Largest Islamic Fintech Hub
Qatar Looks East to Boost Islamic Finance
Khalid Saad, the CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay said that Islamic finance has the potential to onboard over a billion new customers through the use of technology, helping attain sustainable and long-term growth.
Also, Bahrain Fintech Bay partnered with Bahrain Islamic Bank, Finastra, GFH as well as Ithmaar Bank, Kuwait Finance House and Waqfe in launching the GISFC, reported TradeArabia.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- BAHRAIN BAY ATTRACTS $600 MILLION SINGAPOREAN INVESTMENT INTO BAHRAIN
- Bahrain Bay – a $1.5 billion urban development set to change the face of Manama
- Guidance's Islamic home financing program attracts over 1,000 Americans
- Bahrain Bay – a $1.5 billion urban development set to change the face of Manama
- Bahrain Bay Officially Launched With Unveiling Of Masterplan & Support Of Major Global Developers