Israel Secretly Inks Deal to Supply Gas to Lebanon Via Jordan

Israel has signed an agreement to supply natural gas to Lebanon through Jordan, an unsourced Israeli television report claimed on Saturday.

According to the Israeli Channel 12 news, the deal was brokered by Amos Hochstein, Washington’s Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, and signed secretively over the weekend.

The report claimed that Israel will start transferring gas from the offshore Leviathan field to Jordan, which will then be transferred to Syria and onto Lebanon.

However, this might take several years since the process requires repairing and extending a gas line that flows from Syria to Lebanon, according to the report.

The network mentioned in their report that the agreement was approved by the United States and was also coordinated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.