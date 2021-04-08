Italy: Almost Half of Businesses Structurally at Risk

Around 45% of Italian firms involved in productive sectors are structurally at risk. This is one of the major findings of a new report on the competitiveness of productive sectors in Italy released by the bureau of statistics ISTAT on Wednesday.
The report warns that firms operating mostly in sectors of low technological and knowledge content, would not be able to survive to a further external crisis.
The ISTAT report has found tourism, arts and entertainment and catering are among the productive sectors that have suffered with great intensity from the impact of the containment measures adopted by the Italian authorities so far.
A series of national lockdowns to safeguard Italy's population from COVID-19 and the collapse of the health system have resulted in an economic disaster. According to the Italian confederation of enterprises Confcommercio about 390,000 businesses shut their doors in Italy last year.
Meanwhile Italy has been swept by protests from north to south over the past days. Hospitality operators, restaurant owners, shopkeepers, street market traders are calling for reopening as a second round of government economic support measures has been delayed.
