  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Jeff Bezos Plans to Build Space Business Park

Jeff Bezos Plans to Build Space Business Park

Published October 26th, 2021 - 06:55 GMT
Jeff Bezos Plans to Build Space Business Park
Orbital Reef will be the premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit for commerce, research, and tourism by the end of this decade. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Blue Origin is teaming up with Sierra Space and Boeing

Jeff Bezos's space tourism company, Blue Origin, is planning to launch its very own space station which will serve as an industrial and commercial hub.

Also ReadJeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Man In History With $211 Billion Net WorthJeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Man In History With $211 Billion Net Worth

Bezos Builds Business Park in Space

According to the plan, the new"mixed-use business park" space station will be operating by the second half of this decade and will host up to 10 people.

“The Orbital Reef represents the next evolution of the commercial space paradigm by creating the first-ever crewed private sector platform in low Earth orbit. The Orbital Reef will carry forward the singular legacy of the ISS, supporting innovative microgravity research, development, and manufacturing activities which will advance fields as diverse as communications and biotechnology,” said Mike Gold, Executive Vice President for Civil Space and External Affairs at Redwire. 

Also ReadJeff Bezos Is Now The Richest Man In History With $211 Billion Net WorthWilliam Shatner Flies to Space With Blue Origin Spaceflight

To build the 32,000 sq ft planned station called Orbital Reef, Blue Origin is teaming up with Sierra Space and Boeing. But the ambitious rocket and space tourism company declined to reveal an estimate of the building costs.

Bezos Blue Origin in space

Orbital Reef will be the premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit for commerce, research, and tourism by the end of this decade, the firm stated:

We sell only the utilities and services you need to sustain your business: power, cooling, high-bandwidth communications, information and physical security, robotic servicing, technician attention, stowage, and logistics.

Tags:Jeff BezosBlue OriginSpace

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...