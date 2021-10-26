Jeff Bezos Plans to Build Space Business Park

Jeff Bezos's space tourism company, Blue Origin, is planning to launch its very own space station which will serve as an industrial and commercial hub.

Bezos Builds Business Park in Space

According to the plan, the new"mixed-use business park" space station will be operating by the second half of this decade and will host up to 10 people.

“The Orbital Reef represents the next evolution of the commercial space paradigm by creating the first-ever crewed private sector platform in low Earth orbit. The Orbital Reef will carry forward the singular legacy of the ISS, supporting innovative microgravity research, development, and manufacturing activities which will advance fields as diverse as communications and biotechnology,” said Mike Gold, Executive Vice President for Civil Space and External Affairs at Redwire.

To build the 32,000 sq ft planned station called Orbital Reef, Blue Origin is teaming up with Sierra Space and Boeing. But the ambitious rocket and space tourism company declined to reveal an estimate of the building costs.

Orbital Reef will be the premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit for commerce, research, and tourism by the end of this decade, the firm stated: