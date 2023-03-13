Joe Biden vows to protect US banking sector

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to protect his country's banking system in the wake of the collapse of the Silicon Valley and Signature banks, which threatened to trigger a broader systemic crisis.

Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. AFP Photo.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden warned that the authorities will find those responsible for the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank and will hold them responsible.

At my direction, @SecYellen and my National Economic Council Director worked with banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.



I’m pleased they reached a solution that protects workers, small businesses, taxpayers, and our financial system. https://t.co/CxcdvLVP6l — President Biden (@POTUS) March 13, 2023

"I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again, President Biden said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to find out those responsible for the failure of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, and to hold them "fully accountable." https://t.co/p19sm0lKaZ — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) March 13, 2023

Biden praised the treasury secretary and the director of the National Economic Council, saying both "worked diligently with the banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank."

after this tweet, the Biden administration bailed out customers, not the Silicon Valley Bank. the bank is still going under. this wasn't a bailout of the bank. pic.twitter.com/jDgEYOKrYg — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) March 13, 2023

"I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe," the president said.

"The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk," he added.

SUMMARY OF SILICON VALLEY BANK BAIL OUT:



1. All depositors will have access to ALL money on Monday



2. Fed announces new “emergency bank funding program”



3. Fed to make additional funding available to banks



4. FDIC/Fed discussed plan with Biden



This is a bailout in disguise. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 12, 2023

The comment came as news emerged on a bailout package for SVB, which envisages that all depositors will have access to all their money on Monday.

A bailout of Silicon Valley's bank of choice could be used as a political cudgel against the Biden administration from both the left and the right w/@Acosta pic.twitter.com/4cIFv02blZ — Jon “Night🧢” Sarlin (@jonsarlin) March 12, 2023

Biden said the "American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them. He explained that on Monday, "I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery."

Silicon Valley, America's 16th largest bank, failed after depositors rushed to withdraw their deposits last week as public anxiety climaxed over the bank's financial situation. Depositors were mainly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies.

As a result, the bank failed to cope with the massive withdrawals and last attempts to raise new money.

On Sunday, regulators with the New York State Department of Financial Services closed Signature Bank. The bank is unable to close a sale or bolster its finances before Monday to protect its assets after customers began withdrawing their deposits in favor of bigger institutions.