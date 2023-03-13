  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Joe Biden vows to protect US banking sector

Joe Biden vows to protect US banking sector

Published March 13th, 2023 - 07:36 GMT
Joe Biden vows to protect US banking sector
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Highlights
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to protect his country's banking system

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to protect his country's banking system in the wake of the collapse of the Silicon Valley and Signature banks, which threatened to trigger a broader systemic crisis.

Also ReadUS authorities shut down Silicon Valley BankUS authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank
Troubled Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.
Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. AFP Photo.

 

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden warned that the authorities will find those responsible for the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank and will hold them responsible.

"I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again, President Biden said.

 

Biden praised the treasury secretary and the director of the National Economic Council, saying both "worked diligently with the banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank."

"I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe," the president said.

"The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk," he added.

The comment came as news emerged on a bailout package for SVB, which envisages that all depositors will have access to all their money on Monday.

Biden said the "American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them. He explained that on Monday, "I will deliver remarks on how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery."

Silicon Valley, America's 16th largest bank, failed after depositors rushed to withdraw their deposits last week as public anxiety climaxed over the bank's financial situation. Depositors were mainly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies.

As a result, the bank failed to cope with the massive withdrawals and last attempts to raise new money.

On Sunday, regulators with the New York State Department of Financial Services closed Signature Bank. The bank is unable to close a sale or bolster its finances before Monday to protect its assets after customers began withdrawing their deposits in favor of bigger institutions.

 

Tags:United StatesSilicon Valley BankSignature BankcollapseU.S. President Joe Bidenbank bailout

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...