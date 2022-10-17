  1. Home
Kanye West to Acquire Rightwing Social Network Parler

Published October 17th, 2022
Source: Shutterstock

Rapper and designer Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, announced his intention to buy the rightwing social network Parler for an undisclosed sum, the site announced in a statement.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in Parler's statement.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again." said George Farmer, the chief executive of Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies.

Founded in 2018 by John Matze and Rebekah Mercer, Parler was forced to add content moderation to be restored to the Apple App Store in May 2021 after its involvement in the 6 January storming of the US capitol.

