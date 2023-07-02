KSA: Future birthplace of millionaire billionaires

ALBAWABA-In a statement by the renowned American businessman Daniel Pena, he expressed his belief that Saudi Arabia will become the ultimate destination for unprecedented financial success.

The widely circulated three-year-old video clip captures Pena's motivational words: "If you possess fluency in Arabic or have the ability to learn it quickly, I urge you to head to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and never look back. Don't even bother sending emails to your loved ones or revealing your whereabouts. Saudi Arabia will pave the way for the creation of millions of billionaires."

- #American🇺🇸 Businessman Daniel Peña Sr. pic.twitter.com/FAlyiwRIW6 — Salman Al-Ansari (@Salansar1) July 1, 2023

Pena, who founded Quantum Leap Advantage (QLA), generating trillions of dollars in stocks and value since 1993, and is popularly known as the "Trillion Dollar Man," shared his insights regarding the future of investments and projects in the KSA. His prophetic endorsement of Saudi Arabia as a haven for immense wealth creation has sparked intrigue and curiosity.

Saudi Vision 2030 as well as its strategic initiatives have captured the attention of global investors, drawing them towards its promising opportunities. As Saudi Arabia continues to pave the way for groundbreaking projects and economic transformation, the prospect of witnessing millionaires turn into billionaires becomes an enticing reality on the horizon.

