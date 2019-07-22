Kuwait Among Top Five Donor Countries for UNHCR

Maintaining its unwavering humanitarian approach, Kuwait last week provided relief aid to the desperate and needy people from various societies locally and internationally.





The continuous aid approach proves that Kuwait is well deserved for the "Humanities Center" title and "Humanitarian Leader" to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by the United Nations.

On refugees aid level, the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Kuwait will start a new fund-raising campaign for refugee and displaced children between July 20 and Aug. 20 as the donation process will be done through the official UNHCR website.

The initiative, "Joy of Eid", includes clothes, health care, food and shelters, as it will enable children to stay alive, said Director of the UNHCR office in Kuwait Dr. Sami Hadadeen during a press conference held to launch the campaign. He mentioned that Kuwait is one of the top five donor countries for the UNHCR on the international scale, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In a related context, Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced distribution of 2,300 food parcels to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in coordination with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society. Each portion, handed over to a five-member family, is sufficient for two weeks, said Anwar Al-Hasawi, the KRCS Deputy Chairman and head of the society field team in Bangladesh. The KRCS team has inspected refugees' conditions in the region of Cox's Bazar and a makeshift hospital built with contributions by the Kuwaiti, Bangladeshi and Qatari red crescents.

Moreover, KRCS announced organizing sacrifice project "Adahi" for the displaced and refugees on Eid Al-Adha in cooperation with humanitarian organizations and national societies.

Director-General of the KRCS Abdulrahman Al-Oun told KUNA, that KRCS carried out this annual program to needy, refugees and displaced people in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yemen, Comoros, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan to alleviate their sufferings.

In Yemen, women of Salem Al-Sabah Mosque in Kuwait funded for the equipment of the maternity and children emergency departments at Al-Sadaka Teaching Hospital at Aden, Yemen's temporary capital. This fund aims to enhance the capacity of the departments and improve the level of health and medical services in the hospital facilities, by providing number of medical and laboratory equipment.

Meanwhile, Al-Rahma International Charity signed a $1,000,000 cooperation agreement with the Yemeni government for "Children of Yemen", aimed at treating 100,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition.

In a press statement, Yemeni Undersecretary of Ministry of Public Health and Population Dr. Ahmed Al-Kamal expressed his deep appreciation on behalf of the Yemeni government and people to Kuwait's efforts and generous support for the recovery of health sector and social conditions in Yemen.

The one-year campaign aims to treat 100,000 under-five year old children with acute malnutrition in seven Yemeni governorates, Hadramout, Taiz, Aden, Lahij, Hodeidah, Sana'a and Dhamar.