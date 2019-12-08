Kuwait: Non-Oil Exports Fall 0.9 Percent in November.

Kuwait's non-oil exports fell 0.9 percent in November from a year earlier, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, citing an increase in the number of certificates of origin for the country's exports.

Last month, the total number of certificates of origin for Kuwaiti exports to both Arab and foreign countries reached 1,118, at a collective cost of KD 12.1 million (USD 39.9 million), compared to 903 certificates worth KD 13.4 million (USD 44 million) in the same period last year.

Export certificates to Arab countries, excluding Gulf nations, were valued at KD 3.7 million (USD 12 million), compared to KD 1.8 million (USD 5.9 million) to foreign countries.

In other data, Jordan is the biggest importer of Kuwaiti goods in the Arab region, while Qatar tops the list of importers in the Gulf and Belgium takes the lion's share of Kuwaiti exports to the rest of the world.