Kuwait Ranks First in Food Security in MENA

Kuwait has ranked first among Arab countries and 33rd internationally with 70.7 points in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI 2020) developed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).



Oman was ranked second in Mena and 34th globally in the index. Finland topped the index, followed by Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, and the Czech Republic, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The index highlights the importance of addressing core causes of food shortage through effective policies and establishing a stronger, resilient and sustainable global food security system.

In times of crisis, the effects of systemic gaps are felt more deeply. Amid the spread of covid-19, economic, social and environmental inequalities have had a major impact on how countries have been able to meet the food, health and economic needs of their populations. The pandemic has exposed the risk that these factors pose to food systems and highlighted the importance of examining not just the current levels of food insecurity, but also the underlying drivers and causes.

The 113 countries included in the GFSI cover five regions—Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, and North America. In addition to the global report, reports for each region are also available, providing a deeper analysis of region-specific performance in the 2020 index.