Lawsuit to halt TikTok in Kuwait and strict penalties await violators in KSA

Published August 20th, 2023 - 07:30 GMT
Sharing indecent videos or phrases, insulting others, and seeking fame can result in up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to three million Saudi Riyals, or both.

ALBAWABA- A lawsuit has been initiated in Kuwait to ban TikTok due to its dissemination of content that violates public decency and promotes violent and bullying behavior. The app's disregard for Kuwaiti laws and its negative impact on the public interest conflict with the Child Rights Law.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, strict penalties are being introduced for individuals involved in creating inappropriate content on social media platforms, particularly the popular app TikTok.

These measures target users who engage in live streams to solicit illegal funds, encourage family disintegration, endorse unlicensed products, incite terrorism, gambling, harassment, and other illicit activities.

The Public Prosecution Monitoring Center primarily monitors content on social media platforms, including TikTok, using a technical team to identify illegal activities. Violators face legal actions and penalties accordingly.

Notably, penalties for assisting live streams on these apps include imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals, or both. TikTok's violations include promoting divorce and inciting societal issues under the guise of family advice.

The sanctions also target advertisers who misuse licenses, spread terrorism through social media broadcasts, share explicit content, engage in drug-related activities, and encourage gambling. The Monitoring Center's primary objective is to prevent consumer deception on these platforms and apps.
 

