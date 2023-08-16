India introduces multiple-entry visas for Kuwaiti citizens

ALBAWABA- India has unveiled a new initiative aimed at facilitating travel for Kuwaiti nationals. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has announced the introduction of multiple-entry tourist visas.

This innovative arrangement permits Kuwaiti visitors to travel to India on numerous occasions within a six-month period. The arrangement not only encourages exploration of other South Asian countries but also allows travelers to re-enter India multiple times during the visa's validity.

The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Adarsh Swaika highlighted the embassy's commitment to catering to diverse needs, whether for tourism, business endeavors, education, or employment opportunities.

The visa application process can be initiated online, followed by fee payment at any of the embassy's consular services and visa centers across Kuwait. Dr. Swaika emphasized the swift visa approval process, often granting endorsements within a day.

With around 5,000 visas issued in the first eight months of the current year and a total of 6,000 granted in the previous year, the growing interest among Kuwaiti nationals in exploring India's offerings is evident. This move not only simplifies travel but also underscores the deepening bilateral ties between India and Kuwait.