Lebanese Youth Protests Demanding Economic Change

University and youth union members gathered Thursday evening on the steps of the National Museum to protest the current economic situation, which said was failing Lebanon’s youth.

The Lebanese Communist Party coordinated the protest, with 11 university societies and youth unions participating under the banner “The National Student Movement.”

Between 50 and 100 students participated in the demonstration, holding signs protesting the cost of education and lack of job opportunities. One handwritten poster read: “What is the point of university? A: Education or B: Accruing debt.”

“The market creates one job for every six graduates. Our movement calls for more graduate job opportunities, enhanced independence of the Lebanese University and protests budget cuts to the LU,” Mohammad Bzeih, Communist Party youth and students department representative told The Daily Star.

“This protest has nothing to do with government formation.

A formed government would only repeat the same mistakes,” he added.