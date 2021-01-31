Malaysia Eyes Boosting Islamic Tourism Post Pandemic

World Islamic Tourism Council President, Mohd Khalid Harun, said that the Muslim market would likely pick up travel in a big way once the Covid-19 situation improves, and called for destinations and industry players to prepare for the eventual reopening of tourism now.

Islamic tourism is one of the prominent sectors in the Halal industry and through tourism, Malaysia can diversify its economies or earn income from foreign currency.

Mohd Khalid urged industry players in Malaysia to start thinking of how to serve the Muslim tourist market by considering things like making halal or permissible food and prayer facilities easily available. He said: “These needs can be integrated into facilities and attractions like shopping malls, restaurants, theme parks, accommodation, and even at special events. We must continue to provide the necessary infrastructure and facilities to meet the expected numbers of Muslim travellers from around the globe once borders are opened again, as well as fulfilling their faith-based requirements.”

Mohd Khalid said: “One of the programs the World Islamic Tourism Council will initiate is the Islamic Tourism Conference & Exhibition. It is an added-value program for industry players globally to take this opportunity to learn from the expert in the conference and to make networking during the exhibition."



In 2019, there was a total of 140 million Muslim tourists, representing 10 percent of the global travel industry. This number is expected to increase post-pandemic with the Muslim population growing at a rate of 70 percent compared to the global average of 32 percent.



Among the Muslim tourist markets known for their high consumer purchasing power are the GCC, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Iran, Turkey, Western Europe, and North America markets.

