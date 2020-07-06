Meet The US Richest Billionaires in 2020

There are 43 billionaires in the US who have been recognized as the wealthiest individuals in their respective states.

According to a Forbes rich list that was released in March, Amazon's Jeff Bezos held the top spot not only in Washington state, but as the richest man in the world with a net worth of $113billion as of March 18. Since the Forbes report, Bezos's net worth has skyrocketed to $171billion.

However, the second richest man in the world didn't make the list. Microsoft's Bill Gates didn't get the recognition for having a net worth of $109billion because he lives in the same state as Bezos.

Forbes also reported that most states and Washington, DC, have at least one billionaire, there are seven states that don't have any billionaires.

Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont don't have a billionaire to represent them on Forbes' list.

While the numbers were crunched before the coronavirus spread across the US, some of the billionaires have remain unaffected by the pandemic.

For example, with more people staying home due to the virus, they are also using online platforms like Amazon to make purchases and get food delivered through the company's partnership with Whole Foods.

Therefore, Bezos's wealth has been relatively unaffected by impacts of the virus.

Heirs of the Walmart fortune, Alice and Jim Walton, are also seeing the company's shares remain steady through the pandemic.

On the other hand, billionaires like Philip Anschutz and Sheldon Adelson, who both have stakes in tourism-related businesses, likely took a hit during the pandemic.

Anschutz owns the Coachella Music Festival and has a stake in several sports team. Adelson owns a portion of the Las Vegas Strip as well as casinos in other countries.

The tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit industries since the pandemic hit the US in mid-March.

The richest billionaires in each state as of March 2020

Arizona

Arturo Moreno: $3.3billion

Arkansas

Jim Walton: $54.6billion

California

Larry Ellison: $59billion

Colorado

Philip Anschutz: $11billion

Connecticut

Ray Dalio: $18billion

Washington, DC

Donald Trump: $2.1billion

Florida

Thomas Peterffy: $14.3billion

Georgia

Jim Kennedy: $7.6billion

Hawaii

Pierre Omidyar: $11billion

Idaho

Frank Vandersloot: $3.5billion

Illinois

Ken Griffin: $12.1billion

Jim Walton received the top billionaire spot for the state of Arkansas with a net worth of $54.6billion

Indiana

Carl Cook: $8billion

Iowa

Harry Stine: $3.8billion

Kansas

Charles Koch: $38.2billion

Kentucky

Tamara Gustavson: $4.5 billion

Louisiana

Gayle Benson: $3.2billion

Maine

Susan Alfond: $1.4billion

Maryland

Stephen Bisciotti: $4.2billion

Massachusetts

Abigail Johnson: $10.8billion

Michigan

Dan Gilbert: $6.5billion

Minnesota

Glen Taylor: $2.9billion

Warren Buffett claimed the top spot in Nebraska with a net worth of $67.5billion

Mississippi

James and Thomas Duff: $1.4billion each

Missouri

Pauline Macmillan Keinath: $4.8 billion

Montana

Dennis Washington: $5.5billion

Nebraska

Warren Buffett: $67.5billion

Nevada

Sheldon Adelson: $26.8billion

New Jersey

John Overdeck: $6.1billion

New York

Michael Bloomberg: $48billion

North Carolina

James Goodnight: $6.1billion

Ohio

Les Wexner and family: $4billion

Oklahoma

David Green and family: $6.3billion

Oregon

Phil Knight and family: $29.5billion

Pennsylvania

Victoria Mars: $6.2billion

Rhode Island

Jonathan Nelson: $1.8billion

While there aren't many women who are billionaires, Alice Walton (pictured) took the top spot for the state of Texas with a net worth of $54.4billion

South Carolina

Anita Zucker: $1.3billion

South Dakota

T. Denny Sanford: $2billion

Tennessee

Thomas Frist, Jr and family: $7.5billion

Texas

Alice Walton: $54.4billion

Utah

Gail Miller: $1.7billion

Virginia

Jacqueline Mars: $24.7billion

Washington state

Jeff Bezos: $113billion (as of March 18)

West Virginia

Jim Justice II: $1.2billion

Wisconsin

John Menard, Jr: $11.5billion

Wyoming

John Mars: $24.7billion