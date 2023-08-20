Users will no longer be able to block bullies on X – Musk

ALBAWABA – American billionaire and owner of social media company formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk announced Friday that users will no longer be able to block bullies on X.

In a statement he posted on Friday, Musk announced that X will remove the block feature on the social media platform, in yet another controversial move from the company he bought last year.

Notably, the block function on X allows users to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them.

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk said in a post on the platform, referring to direct messages.

X would retain the mute function, which screens a user from seeing specified accounts but, unlike blocking, does not alert the other account to the action, he said.

Musk had previously described himself as a free speech absolutist, but some critics have said his approach is irresponsible, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Researchers have found an increase in hate speech and antisemitic content on the platform since he took over. Some governments have even accused the company of not doing enough to moderate its content, AFP reported.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and rebranded it as X in 2023 - Shutterstock

It is possible that removing or limiting the block feature might bring X into conflict with guidelines incorporated by Apple's App Store and Alphabet's Google Play, the news agency underlined.

Apple stipulates that apps with user-generated content must have the ability to block abusive users. Likewise, Google Play Store says apps must provide an in-app system for blocking user-generated content and users.

What to do as users will no longer be able to block bullies on X

X, Google and Apple did not immediately reply to AFP’s requests for comment.

However, responding to a post from an anti-bullying activist on X urging to keep the block, Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino explained that a new feature will replace the block function.

"Our users' safety on X is our number one priority. And we're building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming," Yaccarino posted.

The company has said Musk would lead the product and engineering teams and Yaccarino would lead all other teams, including legal and sales.