Microsoft announces new layoffs following the start of fiscal year 2024

ALBAWABA - Microsoft has confirmed that it will undergo a new round of layoffs just a week into its fiscal year 2024.

These reductions come in addition to the previously announced layoffs in January, which affected 10,000 employees. The software company also revealed a small number of layoffs during the same period last year.

A spokesperson for Microsoft declined to specify the number of layoffs in the recent round, but the company provided a statement on Monday stating that it affected 276 people in Washington, including 66 virtual roles.

Sales representatives and customer service employees have taken to social media to express their loss of jobs.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Microsoft had announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees by March 31. This downsizing follows increased demand for cloud computing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2022, Microsoft stated that it had reduced less than 1% of its workforce, and in October, it confirmed an additional round of employee layoffs, affecting around 1,000 workers.